Zacks: Analysts Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of ($3.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

CMTL traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. 466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,199. The company has a market cap of $688.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

