Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Kadant updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.44. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.34. Kadant has a twelve month low of $119.96 and a twelve month high of $233.99. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kadant stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Kadant worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

