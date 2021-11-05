Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.52. 27,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.63.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

