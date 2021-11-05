Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.66 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.270 EPS.

Alteryx stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.16. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AYX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $186,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,727,275 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

