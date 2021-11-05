Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Deliveroo stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 60,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

