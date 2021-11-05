Stifel Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Stifel Financial has raised its dividend by 240.0% over the last three years. Stifel Financial has a payout ratio of 9.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,977. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stifel Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

