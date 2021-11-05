Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 2.23%.

LNVGY traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $21.71. 50,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lenovo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

