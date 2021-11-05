Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SZLMY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY remained flat at $$28.97 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.