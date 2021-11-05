Analysts Set iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Target Price at $22.57

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th.

ICAD traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,020. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. iCAD has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $286.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.01.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in iCAD by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iCAD by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 54,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

