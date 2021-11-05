Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 258.16% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

