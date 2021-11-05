Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-$3.750 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.620 EPS.

SWM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. 238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

