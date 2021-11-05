Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Under Armour updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.740 EPS.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,989. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UA shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Under Armour worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.