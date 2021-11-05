Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Renault stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 31,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,261. Renault has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

