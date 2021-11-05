Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Target Price at $46.86

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several research firms recently commented on SLGN. Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. 454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 21.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Silgan by 251.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Silgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 656,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

