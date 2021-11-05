ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.330-$3.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ONEOK also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.33 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

OKE stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

