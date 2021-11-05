Garde Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,040 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 623.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 945,166 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $20,376,049.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock worth $27,306,910. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BTU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 59,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

