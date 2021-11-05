PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $58.17 Average PT from Analysts

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.17.
PRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of PRG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.83. 19,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,907. PROG has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.
In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.