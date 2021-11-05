HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $862.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $796.00 to $862.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $781.64.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $18.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $800.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $726.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of -440.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a one year low of $329.28 and a one year high of $839.77.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total transaction of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

