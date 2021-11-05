ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Announces Earnings Results

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ViewRay updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.77. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.
In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.
ViewRay Company Profile
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
