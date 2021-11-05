ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Announces Earnings Results

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ViewRay updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.77. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ViewRay stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

