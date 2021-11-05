HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $781.64.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS traded down $16.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $802.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,254. HubSpot has a one year low of $329.28 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of -440.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $726.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.52.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.