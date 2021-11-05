GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $39.76. 102,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $43.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GFL Environmental stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of GFL Environmental worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

