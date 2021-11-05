MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $305,426.04 and approximately $10.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00128767 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 433,709,761 coins and its circulating supply is 156,407,833 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

