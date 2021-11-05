Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

