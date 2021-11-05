CBDAO Price Reaches $0.0898 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. CBDAO has a market cap of $95,888.54 and approximately $61,717.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CBDAO has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00251066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00097018 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

