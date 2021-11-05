Penta (PNT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, Penta has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $21,315.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00251066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00097018 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

