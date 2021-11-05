Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

SYBX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,845. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $142.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Synlogic by 81.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

