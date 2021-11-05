ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISSDY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

ISSDY remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. ISS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

