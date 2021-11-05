Analysts Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will report $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $2.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.98. 34,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

