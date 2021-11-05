MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 57.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 20.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,091 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

ROST stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.52 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.