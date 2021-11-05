Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 926 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 926 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,384. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.22.

Shares of SQ opened at $247.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.07, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.61. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

