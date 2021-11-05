Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 4,112 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 69,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 289.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 38,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 94.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 138,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX opened at $144.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $145.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 164.53%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.