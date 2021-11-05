GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.42. GoPro also reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 358.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in GoPro by 87.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 115,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. GoPro has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.08.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

