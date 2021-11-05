Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owl Rock Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Owl Rock Capital worth $29,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.