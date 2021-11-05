BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $70.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Truist cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. 709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,175. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $451,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 141,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.