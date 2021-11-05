Hecla Mining (HL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hecla Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hecla Mining stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 268.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Hecla Mining worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

