Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Shares Up 7.6%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Appen from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

