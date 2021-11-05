Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend payment by 34.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of CPK opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $135.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.52.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891 in the last 90 days. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

