Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $883-908 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $895.39 million.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

