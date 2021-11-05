NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading 2.7% Higher

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) traded up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.37. 909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65.
About NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)
NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.
