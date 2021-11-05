Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading Up 4.3%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) shares shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $22.03. 262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $22.17 price target on Hargreaves Lansdown and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

