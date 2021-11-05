Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 92.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 380.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth $1,441,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Forward Air by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $105.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 1.19. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

