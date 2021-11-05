Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ON. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,562 shares of company stock worth $1,201,077. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,792,000 after buying an additional 313,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after buying an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after buying an additional 1,276,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

