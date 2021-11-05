NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,137. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGM shares. B. Riley upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In related news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,500. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 174.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

