Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uniti Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.630 EPS.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,147. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

