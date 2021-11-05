WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Earnings Results

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. WW International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 80,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,265. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

