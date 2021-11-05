$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.68. Principal Financial Group reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $70.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

