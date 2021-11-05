Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

PK opened at $19.73 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

