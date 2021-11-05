APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

APA has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect APA to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $29.08 on Friday. APA has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that APA will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in APA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of APA worth $80,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

