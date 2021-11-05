QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. QUALCOMM updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.900-$3.100 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.90-3.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $157.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.35. The firm has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QUALCOMM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of QUALCOMM worth $1,852,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.