Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NRP opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $383.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.74. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%.
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
