Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NRP opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $383.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.74. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

